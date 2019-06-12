Agam band to perform in city on World Music Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music has no boundaries; it brings the world closer through its tunes and expressions. To mark its beauty and importance, every year June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day all over the world. In Bengaluru, this year, Indian Music Experience, an interactive and multi-sensory music museum in JP Nagar observes World Music Day with an up, close and unplugged concert by the Carnatic progressive rock band - Agam.

Agam is best known for combining complex and profound classical music notes with heavy-duty guitar solos and alluring rhythmscapes that create a fresh and versatile music experience to audience from all age groups. The up, close and unplugged series will feature a conversation with artistes tracing their journeys, creative process and influence in the first half. The second half would be an unplugged concert of hit songs and compositions that showcase the artistes’ creative expression.

The music concert will be led by Harish Sivaramakrishnan (vocals), T Praveen Kumar (guitar) and Swamy Seetharaman (keyboard) of Agam. Hailing from a musical family, Harish started his training in Carnatic music at the age of four. Apart from a singer, he is a UX manager at Google. Praveen, lead guitarist of the band is a progressive metal fan. His style of playing guitar has often defined as the signature Agam sound over the years.

Swamy Seetharaman is a self-taught keyboardist.

He uses in-depth background layers and the rich orchestral sound in his performance, which has turned the core of Agam’s music. In addition to being a live artist, Swamy is also a poet, who pens the lyrics in Tamil for the band. The event will be held on June 21 at 6pm at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar. Tickets are available at Bookmyshow and IME box office.