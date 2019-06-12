At 89, Shamanur still wants to be minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the government seeks to expand the cabinet, there is one more contender for a ministerial berth. Former minister and Davangere strongman Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s supporters have raised the pitch for the inclusion of the 89-year-old leader.

When contacted, Shamanur said, “I have no objection if I’m considered.” Davangere Congress unit is unhappy with District In-charge Minister S R Srinivas, as he is from Gubbi and not Davangere. Congress workers even protested against him outside the party office saying that he has done little for Davangere’s development.