At 89, Shamanur still wants to be minister

 Even as the government seeks to expand the cabinet, there is one more contender for a ministerial berth.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the government seeks to expand the cabinet, there is one more contender for a ministerial berth. Former minister and Davangere strongman Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s supporters have raised the pitch for the inclusion of the 89-year-old leader.

When contacted, Shamanur said, “I have no objection if I’m considered.” Davangere Congress unit is unhappy with District In-charge Minister S R Srinivas, as he is from Gubbi and not Davangere. Congress workers even protested against him outside the party office saying that he has done little for Davangere’s development. 

Shamanur Shivashankarappa

