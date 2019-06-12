Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Gang beats up man after fight for drinking water

A 23-year-old youth working in a fuel station on Hesaraghatta Main Road was beaten black and blue in a fight for drinking water.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:28 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth working in a fuel station on Hesaraghatta Main Road was beaten black and blue in a fight for drinking water. The attackers went to the fuel station to take mineral water, which was kept for public consumption. The injured youth has been identified as Maruthi, w works as a cashier in Triveni petrol bunk. 

On Sunday around 2 pm, four people identified as Janardhan, Shantha Kumar, Ram Kumar and Shiva, went to the fuel station. They are all aged between 22 and 25 years. They carried water bottles with them to the station. Maruthi noticed Janardhan filling water into a bottle and told him not to do so as the quantity of water was less. Instead, he asked him to drink as much as he wanted there itself. 

Janardhan and his colleagues started abusing Maruthi and after a heated argument, they assaulted him too. Janardhan attacked Maruthi with a helmet. Female staff from the fuel station who rushed to Maruthi’s rescue, also got beaten up by the gang. Severely injured, Maruthi went to a hospital for treatment and later filed a complaint with Bagalagunte police station. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case against the attackers and have detained them.”

