Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Gardening is a part of me’

 It was a childhood among greenery that made Sandhya Janak a lover of gardens.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sandhya Janak’s garden has bougainvillea, tulsi and aloe vera

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a childhood among greenery that made Sandhya Janak a lover of gardens. Having spent a larger part of life living in bungalows with gardens across India, it is no wonder that she started missing them living in a high-rise in Hyderabad. That is when she turned her balcony into a green haven.
Janak, who is an actor, artist and former journalist, says: “Gardening is a part of me. Even as my kids were growing up, I would keep potted plants in my house,” she says.

Janak, however, never had a garden in her own home till a visitor came calling when she was out on a two-week vacation. “A black, needletail made a nest in my balcony and a creeper that bore a small, round fruit sprang from it. I didn’t have the heart to pull them out when I returned. So I decided to turn the balcony into my personal lung space in the house,” she says.

Her balcony garden has bougainvillea, tulsi and aloe vera. She swears by aloe vera, as it is a fruit-bearing wild plant that is her favourite.She sourced most of her plants from a nursery and friends. Janak says that her garden has not only added to the aesthetics of her home but also made her more environment conscious, with her recycling water too. “I keep a bucket in the kitchen in which I collect all the water that I use for washing vegetables and lentils. I then use it for watering the plants,” she says.

Janak is also a firm believer of respecting all forms of life. She says one should learn to empathise not just with humans but also with plants. “Research says plants grow better if there is music around and if one talks to them. Though I don’t do either, I do touch the leaves and spend time with them,” she says and adds that, “And I feel this is why my plants are healthy and grow faster”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp