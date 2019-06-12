IMA Jewels scam: SIT team arrests six directors of firm

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Hours after the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged Rs 2000-crore scam involving IMA Jewels, an Islamic Investment firm, six directors of the firm have been arrested.

The six directors Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Nizammuddin Azeemuddin, Afshan Tabassum, Afsar Pasha and Arshad Khan, who went absconding immediately after the release of an audio by their Managing Director, were being questioned by the police earlier.

The main accused, Managing director Mansoor Khan is still absconding and said to be in UAE.

The SIT team is headed by B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Fire Force) including ten other officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Girish.

Meanwhile, the number of complaints against IMA Jewels in Bengaluru alone has swelled up to 13,000.

After the IMA scam, investors from several such companies in Bengaluru, which were collecting money in the name of 'halaal' investments have said to be panicky and are allegedly rushing to their directors.

One such case was found in Jayanagar and Chennamanakere Acchukattu where those whose payments were delayed went to the offices of such companies and also have threatened to file FIRs.

The SIT team probing the case consists of:

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, S Girish-DCP, Balaraju-ACP, K Ravishankar, Raja Imam Kasim-DySp, Abdul Khadar-DySP, C R Geetha-DySP, L Y Rajesh-Inspector, Anjan Kumar-Inspector, N Thanveer Ahmed-Inspector, BK Shekhar-Inspector.

