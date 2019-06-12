Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Maxx has habit of waking me up every morning’

When I adopted Maxx from a friend of mine, I was not really worried about his upbringing as I have always been surrounded by pets.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Patel with Maxx

By Shreyas Patel
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When I adopted Maxx from a friend of mine, I was not really worried about his upbringing as I have always been surrounded by pets. The six-year-old Alaskan Malamute has the habit of waking me up every morning. And until I pet him, he will refuse to go for his morning walk with me.Whenever I take him to a friend’s place or to one of our bars, no matter what, he will follow me everywhere. Since I travel a lot, he acts out every time he sees my suitcases being made ready. Although I don’t hate his habit, I hate the feeling of leaving him behind. 

Pets are like children; they should be given the same love and respect that we give our fellow humans. Maxx suffers from acute storm anxiety. He will know if it’s going to rain or if a thunderstorm is brewing hours before it occurs. 

As this was the case with all my pets, I did a lot of studying to understand his body language, so that I can help Maxx with his anxiety.  Whenever I’m down, he was always there to pick me up. Maxx loves going out for drives and when he sees the car door open, he’s the first one inside, waiting for us to start the car.
The author is the co-founder of Bootlegger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp