‘Maxx has habit of waking me up every morning’

BENGALURU: When I adopted Maxx from a friend of mine, I was not really worried about his upbringing as I have always been surrounded by pets. The six-year-old Alaskan Malamute has the habit of waking me up every morning. And until I pet him, he will refuse to go for his morning walk with me.Whenever I take him to a friend’s place or to one of our bars, no matter what, he will follow me everywhere. Since I travel a lot, he acts out every time he sees my suitcases being made ready. Although I don’t hate his habit, I hate the feeling of leaving him behind.

Pets are like children; they should be given the same love and respect that we give our fellow humans. Maxx suffers from acute storm anxiety. He will know if it’s going to rain or if a thunderstorm is brewing hours before it occurs.

As this was the case with all my pets, I did a lot of studying to understand his body language, so that I can help Maxx with his anxiety. Whenever I’m down, he was always there to pick me up. Maxx loves going out for drives and when he sees the car door open, he’s the first one inside, waiting for us to start the car.

The author is the co-founder of Bootlegger.