Treat for your eyes: White lions, giraffe and more coming soon at Bannerghatta

BENGALURU: If you are planning to visit Bannerghatta Biological Park anytime soon, a treat awaits you. In the next 15 days, the park will get a pair of white lions - a male and a female. However, the public can see the majestic animals only after a month.“We are going through the final transportation process now. The lions will initially be kept away from the public so that they first get adapted to the environmental conditions. The zoo keepers will check on the lions for a month and only after that will they be shown to visitors,” BBP Executive Director Sanjay Bijoor said.

Bijoor said it was more than a year ago when it was first proposed to get white lions to the zoo. However, the process was approved only eight months ago. There are nearly 300 white lions on the planet. These lions are white due to a rare genetic mutation, which is specifically found in South African lions. However, the lions being brought to the city are from Munro Zoo in Belgium.

BBP has also got two new species of birds - Eclectus parrot, which is native to the Solomon Islands, and black crowned crane, which is usually found in Africa. There are also talks about the park getting a giraffe. However, Bijoor said “The procedures have already been done to get the giraffe.

But its is taking time with the suppliers. To get a Giraffe we need tall cages and all this is taking time. However, we hope that in eight months’ time we will get one.” In the next six months, the park will also have two more zebras giving company to the already existing three zebras.