Home Cities Bengaluru

Treat for your eyes: White lions, giraffe and more coming soon at Bannerghatta

 If you are planning to visit Bannerghatta Biological Park anytime soon, a treat awaits you. In the next 15 days, the park will get a pair of white lions - a male and a female.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Two white lions will be on public display after a month | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are planning to visit Bannerghatta Biological Park anytime soon, a treat awaits you. In the next 15 days, the park will get a pair of white lions - a male and a female. However, the public can see the majestic animals only after a month.“We are going through the final transportation process now. The lions will initially be kept away from the public so that they first get adapted to the environmental conditions. The zoo keepers will check on the lions for a month and only after that will they be shown to visitors,” BBP Executive Director Sanjay Bijoor said.

Bijoor said it was more than a year ago when it was first proposed to get white lions to the zoo. However, the process was approved only eight months ago. There are nearly 300 white lions on the planet. These lions are white due to a rare genetic mutation, which is specifically found in South African lions. However, the lions being brought to the city are from Munro Zoo in Belgium.

BBP has also got two new species of birds - Eclectus parrot, which is native to the Solomon Islands, and black crowned crane, which is usually found in Africa. There are also talks about the park getting a giraffe. However, Bijoor said “The procedures have already been done to get the giraffe.

But its is taking time with the suppliers. To get a Giraffe we need tall cages and all this is taking time. However, we hope that in eight months’ time we will get one.” In the next six months, the park will also have two more zebras giving company to the already existing three zebras.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bannerghatta Biological Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp