Youth beaten up for giving woman a ‘missed call’

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man was brutally attacked by a group of four people near a park in Hulimavu. They allegedly thrashed him for calling one of their female friends. The injured has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Someshwara Layout in Hulimavu. According to the complaint filed by Naveen, on June 8 at around 11.49 pm he received a call from an unknown number.

On receiving the call a woman spoke to him saying he had received a missed call from his number. Naveen dismissed her claims and asked her to re-check the number. In five minutes, Naveen received a call from another unknown number. This time a man spoke to him saying, ‘Do you like girls so much that you call them at odd times?’’ The caller even demanded that Naveen share his location.

Speaking to TNIE about the incident, Naveen said, “ On June 9, around 10 am, I got a call from the same number. He abused me and demanded that I share my location. I sent the location near Hulimavu gate bus stand. At 12.30 pm he asked me to come near the park that’s next to the bus stand. When I went there I found four people in two scooters.

When I asked them why they were scolding me, even after learning that I was not at fault, one among them sprayed pepper on my face and the others started assaulting me. They stabbed me with lethal weapons and escaped.” Naveen was taken to a hospital by one of his friends. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of attempt to murder against the attackers,” the officer added.