Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth beaten up for giving woman a ‘missed call’

A 28-year-old man was brutally attacked by a group of four people near a park in Hulimavu.

Published: 12th June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man was brutally attacked by a group of four people near a park in Hulimavu. They allegedly thrashed him for calling one of their female friends. The injured has been identified as Naveen, a resident of Someshwara Layout in Hulimavu. According to the complaint filed by Naveen, on June 8 at around 11.49 pm he received a call from an unknown number.

On receiving the call a woman spoke to him saying he had received a missed call from his number. Naveen dismissed her claims and asked her to re-check the number. In five minutes, Naveen received a call from another unknown number. This time a man spoke to him saying, ‘Do you like girls so much that you call them at odd times?’’ The caller even demanded that Naveen share his location.

Speaking to TNIE about the incident, Naveen said, “ On June 9, around 10 am, I got a call from the same number. He abused me and demanded that I share my location. I sent the location near Hulimavu gate bus stand. At 12.30 pm he asked me to come near the park that’s next to the bus stand. When I went there I found four people in two scooters.

When I asked them why they were scolding me, even after learning that I was not at fault, one among them sprayed pepper on my face and the others started assaulting me. They stabbed me with lethal weapons and escaped.” Naveen was taken to a hospital by one of his friends. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up the case of attempt to murder against the attackers,” the officer added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp