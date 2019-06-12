Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth who wheelied with girlfriend held

 Hebbal traffic police arrested the 21-year-old youth who was performing wheelie while his girlfriend was riding pillion.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbal traffic police arrested the 21-year-old youth who was performing wheelie while his girlfriend was riding pillion. The video had gone viral, forcing cops to swing into action. The arrested is Noor Ahmed, a BCom graduate. On Thursday, Ahmed was taking his girlfriend to Nandi Hills, and enroute they performed the dangerous stunt.

Other commuters had recorded their act and uploaded it on various social media platforms.“As the incident took place on Airport Road, we had taken up a suo motu case. With the help of the registration number, we tracked the bike. It belonged to Ahmed’s friend,” a police official said.

bengaluru arrest road safety

