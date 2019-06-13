Attack on TV channel crew: Members of Kerala journalists' body stage protest in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Journalists under the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) staged a demonstration protesting attack on private TV channel crew at a factory here on Wednesday. They took out a ‘padayatra’ from the town hall circle and presented a memorandum to the HQA of the Deputy Commissioner’s office Dr Channabasappa, seeking action against the authorities of the Beluru Boiler factory at Sathyamangala Industrial Area who had allegedly instigated the attack.

Two camera persons were injured in the incident on Tuesday while shooting the after-effects of the blast at the factory. They were admitted to district general hospital and were discharged on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, former minister Sogadu Shivanna of BJP, former MLA S Shafi Ahmed visited the injured at the hospital.