Bengaluru airport launches indoor ambulance service

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to provide top-notch medical emergency response, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) recently launched an indoor ambulance service at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The two customised high-tech, battery-operated ambulances -- powered by professionally trained and experienced emergency medical technicians from KIA Bangalore’s medical partner, Aster Hospital – will provide 24/7 emergency medical service within the Terminal (both domestic and international). Equipped with oxygen cylinders and other essential equipments, the ambulance will enable faster medical care before moving the patient safely and securely to the hospital for further care.

“We launched this indoor ambulance service to provide rapid response during medical emergencies at the Terminal. Treatment starts as soon as the patient is onboard the ambulance and continues on the journey to the hospital. Our aim is to provide best care for the passengers who need emergency support,” said Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.