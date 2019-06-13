By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With right fitness education, our Indian trainers can be as good as international trainers, if not better,” said Jag Chima, CEO and co-founder, Physique Global and Kris Gethin Gyms, at a fitness event organised by Hammer Strength Clinics at Bengaluru International Centre. He added, “Our aim is to provide science-backed education to all the trainers and masses of India. Health and fitness is not just about eating right and exercising to look and perform in a certain way. Fitness is also about how we feel within, about whether we are able to manage our thoughts and emotions on a daily basis.”

Branch Warren, IFBB Pro, Arnold Classic Winner, said. “I thank Physique Global and Chima for bringing me to India to share my journey and knowledge about the sport of bodybuilding. I am definitely looking forward to coming back very soon.”

Warren set out on an intense tour across five cities in India. It has been coordinated by Chima, an avid and active health and fitness enthusiast, philanthropist, educator and entrepreneur in India. Chima, Warren and Indian bodybuilding icon Sangram Chougule are on a mission to spread the education of health, fitness, nutrition, and supplementation across Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Raipur and Bengaluru.

Sangram Chougule, Mr Universe and Mr World, said, “Not all bodybuilders are good coaches and not all coaches are good bodybuilders. Right fitness education and guidance is what is lacking in Indian bodybuilding and is the main reason our athletes are not able to make an impact at global bodybuilding stages.”

Hammer Strength has collaborated with Physique Global to provide education on some of the most essential topics pertaining to fitness. Hammer Strength clinics began in 1992 when strength and conditioning coaches were finding their footing in professional and college athletics. Ravi, fitness trainer at Bengaluru, said, “Clinics like this are invaluable for sports coaching staff and fitness professionals alike, allowing the community to share and learn new training techniques and philosophies.”