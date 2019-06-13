Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government cautions home buyers, but lets off 973 defaulting builders

Citizens and activists say that RERA officials are neither interested in launching a crackdown on defaulters, nor do they have powers. 

Published: 13th June 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:09 PM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Karnataka (K-RERA) has listed 973 projects whose licences have expired. But instead of taking action against the defaulters, RERA authorities have only cautioned the buyers not to invest in the defaulting projects. 

Since the formation of RERA two years back, 973 is the highest number of defaulters. According to RERA website, of the total 229 extension applications received in the state, 164 are under process while 65 have been held back with queries. Interestingly, no application has been rejected so far.

Citizens and activists say that RERA officials are neither interested in launching a crackdown on defaulters, nor do they have powers. “It seems like officials are hand-in-glove with the realtors. Otherwise how is it possible that in the last two years, not even a single application has been rejected?” asked Sudha M (name changed), a home buyer whose case is stuck in K-RERA. She questioned the seriousness of the officials concerned.

Citizens who have suffered at the hands of builders have been awaiting justice since the last two years. Even after K- RERA giving a verdict in favour of applicants, builders have not adhered to the norms, allege victims.”Builders are not taking the authority seriously and RERA is becoming another paper tiger,” added Sudha.

“There is absolutely no transparency and accountability. Authorities are making the public fool by cautioning them on their website to not to deal with those whose registration projects’ licences have expired. What will be the fate of the buyers who have already invested lakhs of rupees? This has not been addressed,” said MS Shankar, convenor, RERA-Karnataka chapter.

When contacted, K-RERA chairman MR Kamble told The New Indian Express that this was the first time that the authority was dealing with so many cases and so many defaulters. The authority was studying each and every case and sending notices as well, he added. Admitting that no defaulter has been rejected so far, he said that due procedures have to be followed before taking any stern action.

