Home Cities Bengaluru

Will quit politics if my links with IMA are proved: Zameer Ahmed

Zameer said he has nothing to do with the scam, nor has he taken any loan from Mohammed Mansoor Khan, 46, founder and managing director of IMA.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan addresses the press at Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday  | Nagaraja Gadekal 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After rumours began doing the rounds of Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, Zameer called for a press conference in Vikasa Soudha on Wednesday. He said that if rumours against him are proved, he will retire from politics and that he would cooperate with the SIT if it wants to probe charges against him.

Zameer said he has nothing to do with the scam, nor has he taken any loan from Mohammed Mansoor Khan, 46, founder and managing director of IMA. “Television channels are showing money transactions between me and Mansoor. These transactions are with respect to the sale of my property in Richmond Town to Mansoor for Rs 9.38 crore,” said Zameer, producing documents of transactions and property sale in 2017 and 2018. 

Zameer clarified that he had met Mansoor only four times during the sale of the property, before he went absconding, and at an iftar party this year. He said he was aware of complaints from investors against Mansoor. “I got a WhatsApp message from four people, saying that Mansoor has not given their returns or capital. After that, I spoke to Mansoor and questioned him. He told me there was a delay in making a payment due to Ramzan festival, and that he would clear all pending payments after the festival.” 

When the media questioned him as to why he had not taken any action, despite knowing about the fraud, and also as he was part of the government, and why he has was interfering after his name had surfaced, Zameer said he was not aware of the scam. “I have to interfere in this issue now because this is the first time such a large number of people are hitting the road, staging a protest against IMA. Many poor people invested in IMA and being part of the government, it is my duty to respond to the public,” he said. 

“People who invested in IMA believed in Mansoor. Nobody thought he would cheat them. I request Mansoor through the media, to come out of his hideout and return money to poor people. If he has given money to any politicians, bureaucrats or others, let him give the list of those people, I assure him the entire government will be with him in recovering the money,” Zameer said. 

Police have identified Mansoor’s properties, including medical stores, school, apartments, mall and jewellery stores. Everything is registered in his name and not in IMA. Zameer said if he gets to know where Mansoor is, he will accompany cops to bring him to the city. “If we are not satisfied with the SIT investigation, then I will ask the chief minister to hand over the case to CBI,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zameer Ahmed Minority Welfare Minister IMA scam IMA jewels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp