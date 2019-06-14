KSPCB to study sources of air pollution in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 10 years, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has again taken up the exercise to assess the sources of air pollution in the city. The aim is to assess whether the government is heading in the right direction while planning the city’s future projects. So far, the city administration and the state government were using data computed and analysed by KSPCB way back in 2009- 10.

But with fast-paced development, traffic patterns, one-ways, increasing number of flyovers and proposed elevated corridor, KSPCB has now decided to conduct a fresh study. The exercise started two months back. At present, KSPCB officials are collating data from all air pollution monitoring stations. It will take officials two years to make the report public as the study includes collecting date-specific details and comparing them with other sources.

This study will also be a part of the 44-point air pollution control agenda (action points) undertaken by KSPCB to mitigate air pollution in Bengaluru. KSPCB chairman C Jayaram told The New Indian Express that the need arose because the data with the Board was getting obsolete. “Now, with so many changes happening, including Metro rail plying, there is a need for a fresh report,” he said.

According to another KSPCB study, pollution level drops by 11% wherever Namma Metro runs. As per the ambient air quality report of KSPCB, the average air quality index of Bengaluru in March ranged from 101- 200, which means that the air quality is moderate and inhaling air may cause breathing discomfort for people with lung diseases and heart ailments.

According to the transport department, there are over 90 lakh vehicles in the city and every day on an average around 1,000 vehicles are added to the city roads. Major sources of pollution to be studied include vehicles, road dust, construction, road work, industries, burning of garbage, traffic diversions, signals, white topping, vehicle standards and fuel quality.