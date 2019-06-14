Home Cities Bengaluru

Women pickpockets get their hands on debit card, swipe Rs 40,000

Maya had boarded a BMTC bus from Karmelram bus stop around 10am on June 10, when two women, dressed as students, boarded the bus and one of them sat next to her.

Published: 14th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old woman learnt only too late, never to write down an ATM pin on a piece of paper. She had kept the piece of paper with her debit card in a little purse, which fell into the hands of two women pickpockets, who swiped out Rs 40,000 from her account. The victim, Maya K, domestic help and resident of Sarjapur Road, filed a complaint with Bellandur police when she learnt of the theft. 

Maya had boarded a BMTC bus from Karmelram bus stop around 10 am on June 10, when two women, dressed as students, boarded the bus and one of them sat next to her. The other stood near the women’s reserved seats. She was on her way to pick up her sick mother and take her to hospital. Maya, who didn’t know the address where she was to get off, asked the women -- aged around 20 years -- where she should get down. The woman replied but Maya did not understand as she knows only Malayalam and Tamil.

The women got down at Total Mall bus stop in Bellandur. Maya continued her journey till Iblur junction and wanted to call her mother. When she was looking for her mobile in her purse, she noticed that her purse which she kept inside her handbag was missing. Maya had kept her debit card, Aadhar card, voter ID card and some slips in the purse. On one, she had mentioned the ATM pin. 

Between 10.30am and 10.35 am, she received four messages from her bank, alerting her about withdrawals of Rs 10,000 each -- in all, the pickpockets had withdrawn a total of Rs 40,000 from her account. 

Maya, who didn’t know how to block her account, called her employer and gave the details. He took her to the police station and helped her filed a police complaint. An investigating officer said, “The pickpockets went to an ATM kiosk of IndusInd Bank near Total Mall and withdrew the money. We are currently investigating the case and have asked bank officials to give us the CCTV footage of the ATM.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM fraud bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp