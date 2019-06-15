Home Cities Bengaluru

A fresh take on Singaporean cuisine 

Think Singapore and a major part of it would be the shopping destinations, sightseeing places and a hub of corporate offices.

Published: 15th June 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudeshna Dutta  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think Singapore and a major part of it would be the shopping destinations, sightseeing places and a hub of corporate offices. What cannot be left out is the enormous food scene, most of which is predominated by seafood. And that’s exactly why my favourite at the ongoing Singapore Food Festival at Mikusu, Conrad Bengaluru, was the Singaporean Chilli Crab. The egg-based curry and chilli oil accentuated the taste of the fresh crab meat, which was soft and flavourful.

However, we started the night with Peony Crab Fritters, Shrimp and Chicken Wantons. The fritters were spicy and along with the fleshy crab, it was a delight to the taste buds. The shrimp wantons were crispy and a good starter to pair it up with a drink. We also tasted the carefully-cooked Har Cheong Chicken Wings in shrimp paste. Crispy Mushroom with Five Spices Salt had a certain flavour of the wok-tossed Shiitake and fresh mushrooms and posed as a delectable vegetarian starter.  

In the meantime, the bartender made two drinks in front of us – Silk Road Old Fashioned and Singapore Sling – and left us mesmerised by the act. The Janus brandy and J&B Whisky brewed quite a magic here, with the Silk Road being mixed with saffron that was soaked for 14 days and the other one shaken and stirred with pomegranate juice.

The hot Four Treasure soup was a classic medicine for my sick dining companion, as the blend of five exotic vegetables soothed her nasal passage and gave her quite a relief. Hong Shao Braised Tofu is not something that is easy to cook, as the silken tofu used is very delicate and breaks up easily. It is first fried and then braised, and adding Singaporean sauces, it is a really good choice for vegetarians. The eggplant in orange sauce was quite a delight, with cashewnut and chillies leaving a lasting taste on the taste buds, and very different from the conventional baingan bharta that we cook at home.

We were told to have the Steamed Tamarind Seabass and Hainanese Chicken Rice together. Served with chilli sauce and cucumber garnishes, the poached, smooth and silky chicken in thin slices was accompanied by chicken stock, and teamed up for a healthy main course combination. Chef Lew Soon Yew from Conrad Singapore has rightly done justice to the Singaporean cuisine by keeping the quality and taste intact.To end the night, we had Mango Pomelo, a contemporary-style chilled sago with mango cubes and bid goodbye. The food festival is on till June 20 and cost for two is `2,500 (approx).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp