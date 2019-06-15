Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors join in nationwide protest

While this is a serious case, there are daily incidents in which doctors are attacked, even if it is verbal.

Published: 15th June 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors and MBBS students of Bangalore Medical College stage a protest in solidarity with a doctor who was attacked in Kolkata | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 250 doctors and students from Victoria, Bowring hospitals and the Bangalore Medical College (BMC) staged a march on Friday in support of Paribaha Mukharjee, a Kolkata based doctor from NRS Medical college who was attacked by a mob recently. 

The attack has sparked nationwide protests and in Bengaluru, the doctors marched from the BMC to National College in Basavanagudi and then to Victoria Hospital demanding justice for doctors who face physical abuse from mobs.

“The incident has raised concerns about doctor safety. We must have a safe environment in which to function and the government must take stern action against those responsible,” said a BMC student. Meanwhile, several passersby, who heard the reason for the march, chose to join in and the crowd swelled to around 700. “How can a doctor be assaulted like this. It is not acceptable.

While this is a serious case, there are daily incidents in which doctors are attacked, even if it is verbal. Doctors must also be treated as humans,” said Dr. Sharon Fredrick, House Surgeon at Victoria Hospital. 
However, the doctors said that they would not stop treating emergency patients while continuing to express solidarity with their counterparts in Bengal. The Indian Medical Association had called for a nationwide protest on Friday against rising attacks on the medical fraternity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru doctors protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp