CET topper Jeffin Biju secures AIR 476 in IIT-JEE mains

BENGALURU: Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaitanya Pre University Day College secured an All India Rank 476 in the IIT-JEE mains results which were out on Friday. He is the son of Biju Joseph and Dimple Biju, and had also secured the first rank in engineering in the Karnataka CET examination. He wants to pursue studying artificial intelligence, which he believes is where the future lies. Nihala Gajjala from the same college secured AIR 639, Saketika Chekura AIR secured 716 and Ashish Pol got AIR 90 in the category.
