Children campaign for greener earth

Citizens for Sustainability (CIFOS) in association with students of schools of Sanjaynagar, conducted an awareness campaign, ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

Students of schools of Sanjaynagar participating in the awareness campaign 

By Deepthi Gabriela M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens for Sustainability (CIFOS) in association with students of schools of Sanjaynagar, conducted an awareness campaign, ‘Beat Air Pollution’. The campaign took place from Radhakrishna Temple junction to Krishna Bhavan Sweets Junction. The message was crisp and precise – save existing trees and grow more, leave vehicles at home, walk, cycle short distances, use public transports and carpool whenever and wherever possible.

A human chain of 1,500 students from 14 schools paraded the street with placards, chanting slogans like ‘Go green, go smart’, ‘Be a part of solution, not pollution’, and ‘Save the environment’. They pledged to sustain the environment free of pollution, plant more trees, cultivate medicinal herbs and save the depleting earth from its crucifiers.

“The long fight towards clean environment is pledged through this campaign. One is required to imbibe the character of sustainable development. We are tired of the noxious air around us and the remedy is to plant more trees and refrain from cutting them and build healthy habits to secure oneself and the environment,” said Sonal Kulkarni, member of CIFOS. Students volunteered to plant trees and shrubs and even notified nearby adults of the adverse hazards of smoking and pollution.

“Burning waste, plastics, papers, tyres and tubes is harmful and must be stopped. We should not harm Mother Earth and make an attempt to protect and save her. I pledge to grow as many plants and protect them from the creeping hazards,” said Dharmaraj M, a student of Government School, Ashwanthnagar.
“I love growing plants and in fact, have a small garden at home. I will work for CIFOS to protect the trees around me and reduce air pollution. This attempt is not just to create awareness but also to imbibe the habit of going green,” said Diksha K, a resident of Shiksha Sagar.

