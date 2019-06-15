Depressed over not having children, Bengaluru techie commits suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A thirty-year-old software engineer committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Hebbal on Thursday.

The deceased is Gopu Das from Kerala.

In a suicide note, he said he was depressed as he did not have any children despite being married for five years. Das had left the note saying that he was leaving his wife forever and hoped she lived happily. He also said that no one should do what he did.

Das fell in love with one of his colleagues and married her. They had been living in a rented house in V Nagenahalli for the past nine years.

The police said the incident took place in the early morning when his wife for work. Das did not go to work that day. People from his office tried to reach him over the phone but they couldn't. They called his wife and asked her to check on him.

On returning home, she saw his body hanging from the ceiling. The Hebbal police sent the body for postmortem.