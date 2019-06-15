Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Don’t let elected persons take us for granted’  

Bengaluru has many things to be proud of -- its climate, weather, its hospitable people and opportunities.

Published: 15th June 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has many things to be proud of -- its climate, weather, its hospitable people and opportunities. But one of the most unfortunate things about a metropolitan city is that most people don’t know, or care about, who their neighbours are. How we behave in traffic is exactly how we treat our neighbours: Everyone just wants to get ahead. If we develop empathy, it will show in our traffic sense and everything else.

In many countries, if someone is crossing the road, people stop to let them go. We can build flyovers and underpasses, but if we don’t know how to be civil with others, it won’t help. We can only get ahead when everyone gets ahead. No government can enforce that.

Bengalureans need to interact with each other and be more involved. While changing the city is not possible, we can still do things about our parks, garbage and take collective action to make our area better. We need to be more aware of our duties. We should not see this city as just a place to work and make money. Giving back to the city is important too.   

Change can only begin with us. Our Metro is a great service, and we should rely on it more. Holding our elected authorities, be it an area corporator, MLA or MP, responsible is important too. Use social media platforms to question them when they don’t perform. Stay vigilant. Never let elected persons take us for granted.

India is a young country that needs to ensure that the youth has jobs, opportunities and enough reason to be optimistic. We want our youth to focus on progress instead of identity politics and wasteful bigotry. 
Solution: Read a lot. Don’t depend on WhatsApp or social media for information.
Be better-informed individuals, who respect scholarship and merit instead of fake news and propaganda.

KM Chaitanya, writer and film director 

Let your mixed feelings about Bengaluru get stirred up, as an influential person talks about things nice and nasty about the city in this  weekly column

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp