Doreswamy, Ramaswamy call for SWD protection 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activist HS Doreswamy along with members of the Anti-Land Grabbing Action Committee staged a protest in front of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office on Friday, blaming the civic agency for not protecting stormwater drains, leading to massive flooding during rains.

The group later submitted a memorandum, signed by convener of the committee--AT Ramaswamy as well as Doreswamy. A statement issued by the group said, “While small sheds and houses of poor encroachers are demolished without notice, encroachment by powerful people are not cleared as they approach the court for stay orders.”

The group called upon the state government to implement a time-bound action plan to clear all encroachments from the city. “We have asked for a single window mechanism to certify that the land which the buyer intends to buy is not encroaching any stormwater drain,” said Jayashree JN, honorary secretary of the committee.