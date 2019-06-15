Home Cities Bengaluru

Exhibition to explore the art of pottery 

Along with the product showcase, there will be three workshops at the event on different days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to promote the art of pottery-making and to encourage the artistes who have dedicated their lives to keeping the art form alive, The Purple Turtles, home decor and furniture shop, is organising a ‘Potter’s Bazaar’ at their Indiranagar store from June 15 to July 15. The event will include an exhibition of varieties of pottery products and crafts. 

The Potter’s Bazaar will feature products ranging from tableware, mugs and flower vase to collectibles from six brands such as Minimal Indian, Mud with Love, Srinia Chowdhary, Craft So Sublime, Swaa Clay Studio and Anubha, an independent potter.  All exhibits will be available for purchase.

Along with the product showcase, there will be three workshops at the event on different days. In these workshops, the visitors can directly interact with the artistes. The first workshop will be on June 15. It will include session on tea light clay carving and a hands-on potter’s wheel experience with Shubha Raghavan, a studio potter.

The second workshop will be held on July 6. This one will be about mug/cup making and customisations with Swaa Clay Studio. The last workshop will be held on July 13 on tile making with artiste Anubha. The event will go on from 10.30am to 8 pm every day.

