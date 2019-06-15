Expect Another road to Bannerghatta zoo soon

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, there will be a new road for commuters to reach the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP). The zoo management has proposed to lay a new road from Anekal- Jigani Circle to the existing parking lot of the zoo. This will help those coming from South Bengaluru. Ever since the zoo started attracting hordes of visitors, there has been only one narrow road connecting Bengaluru city to the zoo, which is Bannerghatta Main Road. Now, there will be an alternative route to reach the biological park.

The zoo management has chalked out the plan for a new road in the wake of increasing traffic congestion on the existing road. Also, the condition of the existing road is poor. To make the alterative road a reality at the earliest, officials from BBP are in discussion with Bengaluru DC. Though the proposal was made in February, it was shelved because of the model code of conduct. But with the increasing number of visitors to the zoo and frequent traffic jams, the proposal has again gained momentum.

Apart from private vehicles, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation runs buses from Majestic to Bannerghatta on hourly basis.“We have surveyed the area around the proposed road. Most of it is ‘kharab’ land which can be acquired for creating the road. The new road will divide traffic rush and make commuting easier,” Sanjay Bijjur, executive director, BBP told The New Indian Express.

The new road will be along the back of the BBP compound wall, BBP animal rehabilitation centre and proposed BBP staff quarters. Discussions are being held to acquire some private land as well.Bijjur said, soon after clearance is obtained from the DC, work on land acquisition will start. The park administration has agreed to bear the cost. When contacted, Bengaluru DC--BM Vijay Shankar said that the proposal was under consideration.

Now, book safari slot online

Visitors to the Bannerghatta National Park can now book tickets to the zoo and pick their safari slots online. The zoo management has introduced this to avoid long queues at the ticket counters inside the park.