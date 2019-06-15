Home Cities Bengaluru

Four cops to face trial in custodial death case

The CID officials, who probed the case, found out that the four policemen had custody of the suspect.

Published: 15th June 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A head constable and three constables, who were allegedly involved in a lock-up death case at Jeevan Bima Nagar police station in 2016, are in hot water, with the government sanctioning prosecution against them. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is ready to submit a chargesheet to the court accusing the policemen of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Head constable Ajaz Khan and constables Keshav Murthy, Mohan Ram and Siddappa Bommanahalli were accused of causing the death of Mahendra Singh Rathod (42), a suspect in a theft case, on March 19, 2016, by beating him with lathis and torturing him. 

The case, which was registered as an unnatural death and was later made a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case, after the postmortem report revealed that Rathod had died ‘due to  vaso-occlusive crisis in the brain, kidney, heart and lungs following physical exertion.’ 

The CID officials, who probed the case, found out that the four policemen had custody of the suspect. The CCTV footage revealed that Rathod was walking normally before he was taken to the interrogation room. The postmortem revealed that a normal person might not have died if he had sustained similar injuries. However, the deceased suffered from sickle cell disease and these injuries led to his death.

Based on these reports, the CID officials will submit a chargesheet. The Home department on Thursday issued an order sanctioning the police department to go ahead and file a chargesheet against the accused policemen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp