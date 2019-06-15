Four cops to face trial in custodial death case

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A head constable and three constables, who were allegedly involved in a lock-up death case at Jeevan Bima Nagar police station in 2016, are in hot water, with the government sanctioning prosecution against them. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is ready to submit a chargesheet to the court accusing the policemen of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Head constable Ajaz Khan and constables Keshav Murthy, Mohan Ram and Siddappa Bommanahalli were accused of causing the death of Mahendra Singh Rathod (42), a suspect in a theft case, on March 19, 2016, by beating him with lathis and torturing him.

The case, which was registered as an unnatural death and was later made a culpable homicide not amounting to murder case, after the postmortem report revealed that Rathod had died ‘due to vaso-occlusive crisis in the brain, kidney, heart and lungs following physical exertion.’

The CID officials, who probed the case, found out that the four policemen had custody of the suspect. The CCTV footage revealed that Rathod was walking normally before he was taken to the interrogation room. The postmortem revealed that a normal person might not have died if he had sustained similar injuries. However, the deceased suffered from sickle cell disease and these injuries led to his death.

Based on these reports, the CID officials will submit a chargesheet. The Home department on Thursday issued an order sanctioning the police department to go ahead and file a chargesheet against the accused policemen.