‘I cook for birthdays and special occasions at home’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?

I really can’t pick one exclusive ingredient to work with, it always boils down to the freshness of any ingredient or where I get to find them. For example, the other day, I was down at KR market and stumbled upon some good dill by local vendors, so I was tempted to cook something with dill.

If not chef, what would have been your alternate career option?

My first blog was actually this particular question, whose heading goes like “I am no rocket scientist”. Actually, I ain’t good in science or math, yet I have no clue why I wanted to be one. It was probably the soul of a confused youth.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?

I do cook for birthdays or special occasions at home. The last time I cooked was for my son’s birthday ... I made chicken drumsticks and fried chicken.

Do you give cooking tips to the women in your family? How do they react?

Nah! I believe my dad is the best cook when it comes to biryani, so I normally take tips from him, and as for giving tips, they normally consider me as the go-to person for feedback on the food they have cooked.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?

Blogging about food, read books (fiction), and watching movies, but these days, it’s always around my little ones who keep me well occupied.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?

A big no-no when it comes to reality shows. I tend to question the legitimacy of each of these shows, but I just love Chef’s Table Season 1 and 2 on Netflix.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

Got to be my fried chicken, But the only reason they will ask me to cook is for the variety. Because every time, there is something new they can expect.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

Two places is what I would bargain for – a crab shack at Ketchikan Alaska; the order would be Chowder and some Alaskan crab legs, and a full tasting menu at Odette, Singapore

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?

Probably when I had a hot pan thrown at me and I dodged it, it was no mistake of mine yet I was at the receiving end, and finally when my superior knew, he reacted in one of the most encouraging ways ever. He immediately recommended me for promotion from Demi Chef De partie to Chef de partie.

– Chef Johnson Ebenezer, Patron (Executive Head Chef), Lore