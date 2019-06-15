IMA scam: Investor dies of heart attack after losing money

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old man, Afzal Pasha, who had invested Rs 8 lakh in IMA Jewels suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night and died in a private hospital. He had invested money in the firm. They are residents of Hosaguddadahalli on Mysuru Road.

The police said Pasha had come to his relative’s house in Peenya and while discussing the money he invested, he collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead due to a cardiac arrest.

Mohammed Hanif, Pasha’s relative said, “Pasha married off two of his daughters a few years ago and then invested Rs 2 lakh each in his name, for his wife Khamrunnisa Seema and two daughters in 2017. He was supposed to get the returns in January 2019. However, he was asked to wait. When the new of the scam came out, Pasha suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock.”

Pasha was a street vendor on Commercial Street and had recently joined a private company as a distributor of spare parts fore borewells. Muneer Ahemed, the company’s owner, said, “Pasha had joined my company just four months ago. He was being paid Rs 500 as daily wage. For the past few days, due to the tension of losing his money, he had not been eating properly. He had booked a convention hall on JC Road for his third daughter’s marriage, which is scheduled next month.”

Woman dies of shock

MYSURU: The IMA scam claimed the life of another victim in Mysuru on Thursday. Safurabi (60), the wife one of the investors Y Rehman Shariff, a resident of Shantinagar on Azeez Sait double road (Mahadevapura road) died at Columbia Asia Hospital on Thursday.

She suffered a shock and was admitted to a hospital after reports of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor fleeing the country went viral.

Her family had invested Rs 5 lakh a few months ago and were receiving some returns every month.

The couple's only son Sikander, who inherited his father’s business, said, “My father had saved D5 lakh from his earnings. About six to seven months ago, we came to know about IMA. On average, we were receiving about Rs 2,700 a month for every Rs 1 lakh which gradually came down to Rs 2,200.”