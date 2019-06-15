IMA scam: Investor moves Karnataka HC, wants CBI to probe case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that there is no scope for a fair investigation by state police under the guidance of the Karnataka government, as IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan is close to ministers and police officers in the state, an investor moved the Karnataka High Court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He wanted the state to hand over the complaint he registered before the Commercial Street police to the CBI.

“Since several IPS officers, police officials and ministers of the Karnataka government are protecting Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of IMAIP and IMA Jewellers, the petitioner may not be able to get any justice from the complaint now registered, and it, therefore, requires to be investigated by the central agency,” said the writ petition.

The petition was filed by Mohammed Sirajuddin, 65, a resident of Chickpet in Bengaluru. He stated that he had invested Rs 10 lakh with IMAIP and IMA Jewels. When advocate G R Mohan, representing Sirajuddin, requested an urgent hearing on Friday, Justice Alok Aradhe said the matter will be heard on Monday.

The petitioner stated that he came to know on June 12, 2019, that Khan was absconding and his whereabouts were not known. He lodged a complaint with Commercial Street Police Station on June 13, listing cheating and criminal breach of trust.

He also alleged that Khan was allowed to escape from Bengaluru with the help of various VIPs, and even after a week, the CCB and Commercial Street Police are not in a position to secure his presence and are only receiving complaints mechanically.

Accusing the Assistant Commissioner, Bengaluru North, of not taking action against IMA through a public notice was issued and alleged that this inaction led to people being cheated of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

The petitioner mentioned that the Assistant Commissioner had issued the notice, dated November 16, 2018, against IMA and its group of companies about the collection of money from the public and diverting the funds to its directors, thereby defaulting in repayment of the depositors’ money.