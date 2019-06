Many Bengaluru areas to see disrupted power supply this weekend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be no power supply on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm due to maintenance works on the 66/11 KV lines. The areas to be affected on June 15 are Bagmane Tech Park, Kaggadasapura, Kuddugunmte Palya, Nagavarapalya, Bhuvaneswari Nagar and surrounding areas.

The areas to be affected on June 16 are MG Road, Murphy Town, Thamarai Kannan Road, Bazaar Street, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road, Residency Road, Museum Road, St Marks Road, Hayes Road, Convent Road, Crescent Road, Kasturba Road, Brunton Road, Primrose Road, Kariyappa Park, Manikshaw Parade Ground, Halasuru Road, Dickenson Road, Walton Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, Trinity circle, LIDO Mall, Commissariat Road, Plain Street, Infantry Road, Kamaraj Road, Commercial Street, Dispensary Road, NP Street, Ibrahim Street, VP Street, Sangam Road, SC Garden, Old Market, Nala road, Armstrong Road, Jewellers Street, Kodandarama Reddy Layout, Dharamraja Koil Street, Mackan Road, Thoppa Mudaliar Road, Balaji Koil Street, Asharkhan Street, Lady Curzon Road, Union Street, Gem Plaza, Infantry Road, Safina Plaza, Main Guard Road, Cubbon Road, Union Street, Dispensery Road, MK Street, OPG Road and surrounding areas.

There will also be an intermittent power supply failure on June 16 from 9 am to 4 pm in the areas falling under 66/11kV Manyatha sub-station. People can dial 1912, SMS 58888 or log onto www.bescom.org to lodge complaints.