Home Cities Bengaluru

More children taking to yoga in Bengaluru for better physical and mental health

More and more parents have started sending their children for yoga classes to help them improve their physical, mental and spiritual health.

Published: 15th June 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

yoga chidren

Children practising Yoga (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima & Deepthi Gabriela
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More and more parents have started sending their children for yoga classes to help them improve their physical, mental and spiritual health. A lot of children today suffer from the loss of concentration and mental disturbances due to peer pressure, emotional problems, insecurity in social environments. Most parents blame it on the impact of technology.  

Software developer Pavitra Patel says her seven-year-old son gets cranky when she snatches away his mobile phone or gaming console. The boy had started losing interest in studies and sports and prefers his mobile phone instead.

“A friend told me yoga would help as her daughter had the same issue. The first two days, he didn’t want to go. Subsequently, he started liking it. He eventually stopped using his mobile phone and his concentration improved greatly,” said Pavitra.

Yoga PhD scholar Manasa Rao said, “Most parents enrolling their children say their children lack concentration, are aggressive, or use their phones a lot. The poses have been modified for children. The same asanas are taught in a different manner. Children have started to feel yoga is cool."

Yoga trainer Azeemuddin has employed a method of story-telling to teach kids Yoga.

“I train children from ages 4-12 by bringing in stories to convey asanas. The kids like it and bring their friends along. Various postures provide a simple way of learning and it compensates for lost physical activity at school,” he said.

Another Yoga trainer Chaitra Jayaraj said, “Yoga helps kids become more calm, improves their concentration, and re-energizes them.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yogaforall yoga yoga day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp