More children taking to yoga in Bengaluru for better physical and mental health

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More and more parents have started sending their children for yoga classes to help them improve their physical, mental and spiritual health. A lot of children today suffer from the loss of concentration and mental disturbances due to peer pressure, emotional problems, insecurity in social environments. Most parents blame it on the impact of technology.

Software developer Pavitra Patel says her seven-year-old son gets cranky when she snatches away his mobile phone or gaming console. The boy had started losing interest in studies and sports and prefers his mobile phone instead.

“A friend told me yoga would help as her daughter had the same issue. The first two days, he didn’t want to go. Subsequently, he started liking it. He eventually stopped using his mobile phone and his concentration improved greatly,” said Pavitra.

Yoga PhD scholar Manasa Rao said, “Most parents enrolling their children say their children lack concentration, are aggressive, or use their phones a lot. The poses have been modified for children. The same asanas are taught in a different manner. Children have started to feel yoga is cool."

Yoga trainer Azeemuddin has employed a method of story-telling to teach kids Yoga.

“I train children from ages 4-12 by bringing in stories to convey asanas. The kids like it and bring their friends along. Various postures provide a simple way of learning and it compensates for lost physical activity at school,” he said.

Another Yoga trainer Chaitra Jayaraj said, “Yoga helps kids become more calm, improves their concentration, and re-energizes them.”