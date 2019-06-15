Students face daily risk as road outside school becomes muddy mess  

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of VIBGYOR High school in Jakkur are learning how to hop, skip and jump in an agonising way. With a stormwater drain (SWD) being constructed near the school campus, children have to cross a dug-up stretch, walking through a dangerously uneven track to reach the gates of the building. Every morning and afternoon, parents and school staffers can be seen carrying or guiding the youngsters through the muddy path, which turns into a slippery, slushy mass of earth even after a brief spell of rain.

Right from KV Jairam road up to the school gate, children of Classes 1-7, parents, as well as residents of the HRC Ibbani apartment located nearby have to walk 500m through the uneven terrain that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) work has created. K Deepanjali, a parent of a Class 5 student, told CE, “We don’t have a choice but to put myself and my son at risk here. This work should have been completed before school started on June 3. Now it’s become such a nuisance for us.”

Parents are worried about the risk faced by children every day. “We request the BDA officials to urgently look into the matter because the children are at risk here. When the soil is dry, it is a bit easier for us to walk.

But the situation gets treacherous when it rains, and some of the kids have even got their feet stuck in the mud. This road is the main access to the school, otherwise, we have to travel another couple of kilometres through the nearby village to get there,” another parent, whose child studies in Class 2, said.

The situation is worse for residents of the nearby apartment, who are now hesitant to use the road past sunset and have to pass through the village. “We cannot access the main road even by foot, and have to go the long way where there are street lights. We have been suffering for more than a month now,” said Jenny Andrews, a resident of the complex.

BDA officials say they are working on the issue. “The SWD work is completed now, and we are constructing two bridges since there are two roads across it. The first is near the Amazon warehouse road while the other is near the school. The road near the warehouse should get completed within 20 days, and we will open that road for traffic. But the school bridge may take 45-60 days,” Jaffer Sadik, the BDA engineer-in-charge of the project, told CE.BDA chairman Rakesh Singh was unavailable for comment.