Vedike to move over garbage collection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Rajya SC/ST Mathu Pourakarmikara Makkala Hakkugala Rakshana Vedike will move the Karnataka High Court against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for discriminating against their members while awarding tenders for waste collection.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Vedike president Subbarayudu alledged that the BBMP was favouring other contractors while allotting garbage collection and transportation works. He said this kind of selectiveness affected over 2,000 permanent and temporary contractors who are part of the Vedike. He said that as per government orders and the reservation bill, 48 wards have been kept aside as there as part of a quota for minorities, where they can participate in the bidding if the bid is less than Rs 50 lakh.

“This being the case, we (the Vedike) can participate in the bid. However, for the past six years we have not been getting an opportunity because the BBMP officials are hand in glove with the contractors. They are extending the contract tenures of contractors on a yearly basis,” said Subbaryudu. He added that the BBMP was not accepting their bid documents.