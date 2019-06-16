Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam: Justice still eludes Dreamz GK infra scam victims

Over 1,000 people under the banner of ‘Ekadanta Association’ staged a protest outside the CID office for nearly five hours calling for the case to be handed over to the CBI.

Victims of IMA fraud protest in front of the Town Hall, in Bengaluru on Saturday | pandarinath b

BENGALURU: Even as the victims of the IMA scam are launching a relentless battle to recover their hard earned money, altogether 18,052 victims of the Dreamz GK infra scam continue their quest for elusive justice. 

This is their fourth protest in the city aimed at bringing the guilty to book. The Rs 1110-crore scam involves three companies set up by Sachin Naik. Dreamz GK was set up in 2011, TGS Construction Private Ltd in 2013 and Gruha Kalyan in 2014. Each of these companies was chaired by Naik while his wives Mandeep Kaur, Disha Chowdhary and Muzumdhar Shathaparni took on the role of Directors in each company respectively. 

By promising to build flats or sell sites much below the market price, they convinced the gullible buyers to hand over sums ranging between Rs One lakh and Rs 60 lakh. The scam came to light in 2016 but victims are yet to be paid back their investments, they say. 

While Naik and Chowdhary have been arrested and are out on bail, the other two accused have not been arrested, the association said, calling for their arrest. DCP (Central) D Devaraj pacified protestors and fixed an appointment with top CID officials on Monday for the association.  

