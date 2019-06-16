IMA Scam: SIT raids houses of accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Investors continue to throng the kiosks set up by the Bengaluru police to register complaints against IMA Jewels. Over 35,000 complaints have been received so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), meanwhile, raided the residence of Mohammed Mansoor Khan in Shivajinagar and found some important documents.

As per a press release issued by the SIT, based on the statements of the arrested seven directors, the police on Saturday formed six teams and simultaneously raided residences of the accused in Govindapura, Shivajinagar, Taskar Town and HRBR Layout. “We have recovered a few important documents from the houses of the accused. We will probe further,” the release stated.

However, the SIT is yet to trace the whereabouts of the managing director. According to sources, auditor Iqbal Khan has revealed to cops that the IMA Jewels company had a turnover of Rs 11,500 crores so far.

An investigating officer told The New Sunday Express that a car bearing registration number KA 01 MF9010 was found abandoned under the Kodihalli bridge. “Efforts are on to find out if the vehicle owner Milan Fareeq has had any links with Mansoor Khan,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a group of people protested near Town Hall and later met ex-Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, requesting him to bail them out of the situation. Yeddyurappa told them: “It is my responsibility to ensure that you get your money back.”

A senior officer told TNSE that the IMA jewels founder had even asked people to keep their jewellery in his shop’s lockers for free. “Now, those jewels are also missing.”