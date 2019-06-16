Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA Scam: SIT raids houses of accused

Over 35,000 complaints have been received so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), meanwhile, raided the residence of Mohammed Mansoor Khan in Shivajinagar and found some important documents.

Published: 16th June 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Victims of IMA fraud protest in front of the Town Hall, in Bengaluru on Saturday | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Investors continue to throng the kiosks set up by the Bengaluru police to register complaints against IMA Jewels. Over 35,000 complaints have been received so far. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), meanwhile, raided the residence of Mohammed Mansoor Khan in Shivajinagar and found some important documents.

As per a press release issued by the SIT, based on the statements of the arrested seven directors, the police on Saturday formed six teams and simultaneously raided residences of the accused in Govindapura, Shivajinagar, Taskar Town and HRBR Layout. “We have recovered a few important documents from the houses of the accused. We will probe further,” the release stated.

However, the SIT is yet to trace the whereabouts of the managing director. According to sources, auditor Iqbal Khan has revealed to cops that the IMA Jewels company had a turnover of Rs 11,500 crores so far.

An investigating officer told The New Sunday Express that a car bearing registration number KA 01 MF9010 was found abandoned under the Kodihalli bridge. “Efforts are on to find out if the vehicle owner Milan Fareeq has had any links with Mansoor Khan,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a group of people protested near Town Hall and later met ex-Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, requesting him to bail them out of the situation. Yeddyurappa told them: “It is my responsibility to ensure that you get your money back.”

A senior officer told TNSE that the IMA jewels founder had even asked people to keep their jewellery in his shop’s lockers for free. “Now, those jewels are also missing.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA Jewels IMA Scam HRBR Layout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp