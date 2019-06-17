Home Cities Bengaluru

Animal Birth Control programme in Bengaluru to get more systematic

This app will make sure that the dog is dropped back within a 50-metre radius of its original pick-up point.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

In the ABC programmes, there have been several complaints from dog lovers of surgeons without experience doing a shoddy job.

In the ABC programmes, there have been several complaints from dog lovers of surgeons without experience doing a shoddy job.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the end of this month, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will issue work orders for Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centres in six of the eight zones.

What is different this time in the contentious ABC programme is that the bidders must be recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) or must have their vets trained by AWBI recognised centres.

“We are looking for a compassionate ABC programme. Either the agency bidding must be recognised by the AWBI or two to three vets working for them must be trained by the World Veterinary Service, an AWBI-recognised organisation,” said BBMP special commissioner of animal husbandry D Randeep.

In the ABC programmes, there have been several complaints from dog lovers of surgeons without experience doing a shoddy job.

Independent rescuers would often find strays with wounds open or poorly done. There were also allegations of the dog not being dropped back to its territory after the procedure. These problems are not expected to arise with stricter rules being laid down in the tender this time.

ABC involves spaying or neutering, anti-rabies vaccination and deworming canines. “Three other important changes that are part of this year’s programme are geotagging of pickup vehicles that take dogs to the centre, micro-chipping of dogs to keep track of rabies vaccine and birth control procedure, and integration of Shwana app,” added Randeep.

With the Shwana app, the NGO or respective contractor who will pick up the dog will now have to take photos and upload it on the app.

Details of the surgery performed will have to be entered, along with the animal’s recovery and release details.

This app will make sure that the dog is dropped back within a 50-metre radius of its original pick-up point. Only when these details are entered will the payment be made digitally to the NGO.

The technical bids are being evaluated and in a week the financial bids will begin. South and West zones did not receive any bids and will have to be re-tendered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru dogs Animal Birth Control Centre BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp