Bengaluru GAFX conference to focus on gaming, comic industry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics will soon come alive at Bengaluru GAFX conference that will be held from June 21 to 23 at Lalit Ashok.

Jointly organised by the state government and Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), GAFX aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for the graphics industry, a multi-million-dollar global industry that is fuelling movies, gaming, graphic novels and comics.

GAFX will identify and build talent and generate jobs. It intends to attract experts, studios, and game developers for talks, film screenings, panel discussions and competitions.

B S Srinivas, co-chair of Bengaluru GAFX 2019 and secretary, ABAI, said, “The Bengaluru GAFX conference has gathered massive response from AVGC experts and enthusiasts across the globe. The event will bring together the best minds in the industry and benefit interested ones.”

The conference will also feature activities such as GAFX ArtAnimathon, a competition with eight categories – traditional painting, digital painting, clay sculpting, 3D modelling, 3D character animation, 3D game art, story boarding and story writing – in which participants can win prizes. This time, new technologies like AR/VR and MOCAP have been introduced.

For the first time, GAFX is conducting Kalayodha-2019, a contest for all digital art centres across Karnataka. A session called Sketchbook will also be held where artists across platforms — content creators, animation filmmakers, illustrators, art directors and artists – come together to talk about the process of sketchbook where ideas are born.