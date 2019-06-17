Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru GAFX conference to focus on gaming, comic industry

The world of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics will soon come alive at Bengaluru GAFX conference that will be held from June 21 to 23 at Lalit Ashok.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

GAFX aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for the graphics industry, a multi-million-dollar global industry that is fuelling movies, gaming, graphic novels and comics.

GAFX aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for the graphics industry, a multi-million-dollar global industry that is fuelling movies, gaming, graphic novels and comics.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world of animation, visual effects, gaming and comics will soon come alive at Bengaluru GAFX conference that will be held from June 21 to 23 at Lalit Ashok.

Jointly organised by the state government and Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), GAFX aims to create a vibrant ecosystem for the graphics industry, a multi-million-dollar global industry that is fuelling movies, gaming, graphic novels and comics.

GAFX will identify and build talent and generate jobs. It intends to attract experts, studios, and game developers for talks, film screenings, panel discussions and competitions. 

B S Srinivas, co-chair of Bengaluru GAFX 2019 and secretary, ABAI, said, “The Bengaluru GAFX conference has gathered massive response from AVGC experts and enthusiasts across the globe. The event will bring together the best minds in the industry and benefit interested ones.”

The conference will also feature activities such as GAFX ArtAnimathon, a competition with eight  categories – traditional painting, digital painting, clay sculpting, 3D modelling, 3D character animation, 3D game art, story boarding and story writing – in which participants can win prizes. This time, new technologies like AR/VR and MOCAP have been introduced.

For the first time, GAFX is conducting Kalayodha-2019, a contest for all digital art centres across Karnataka. A session called Sketchbook will also be held where artists across platforms — content creators, animation filmmakers, illustrators, art directors and artists – come together to talk about the process of sketchbook where ideas are born.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru GAFX conference graphic novels gaming Bengaluru GAFX 2019 Kalayodha-2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp