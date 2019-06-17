Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru University to wear new look with ‘fruit garden’

The Bangalore University campus, which is already home to four lakh trees, 786 plant species and 142 types of butterflies, is now going to have another feature added to it.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

The garden will have 200 species of fruit-bearing trees planted on a 50-acre land.

The garden will have 200 species of fruit-bearing trees planted on a 50-acre land.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University campus, which is already home to four lakh trees, 786 plant species and 142 types of butterflies, is now going to have another feature added to it.

Called the ‘fruit garden’, it will have 200 species of fruit-bearing trees planted on a 50-acre land, which will constitute 2,000 plants in total at the Jnana Bharathi campus.

The initiative has been carried out by Professor of Geology, Dr T J Renuka Prasad, who brought a new life to the campus by making the biodiversity park. 

Instead of the usual dig and planting method, the contour trenching method will be carried out. “Contour trenching is an agricultural technique.

Water collects in the trenches and percolates down. With this method, the sub-surface water is reserved, enhanced and does not evaporate easily.

This will help the plants grow well with a good amount of water content. There will also be a good moisture content,” said Dr Prasad.

With the contour trenching method, about 20 varieties of fruit plants have already planted like jamun, mausambi, chickoo, butter fruit, custard apple, mango, grapes, jackfruit, apple,  pomegranate and gooseberry.

Dr Prasad elaborated on the idea of having the fruit garden at the BU campus. “It will be helpful in future for students to carry out research studies.

In addition, many schoolchildren can also come over, study these plants and witness different varieties of fruits in one place. Many birds and butterflies will also be attracted to fruit-bearing plants. With one garden, we can have multiple benefits,” he said.

Some private firms and academies have already come forward to donate many plants and are providing funds to make drip irrigation and borewells for them.

The team hopes to finish all the planting of 2,000 tree by July-end. Public participation is also open for people to come and take part in the exercise.

Species Mango
Raspuri, Alphonso, Kesar, Dashera, Nilam, Fouji Mango, Rumani Mango, Malgauba and more
Chickoo
Cricket ball, Kalapatti, white Chickoo
Jackfruit
Red rudrakshi, large rudrakshi, seedless, Thailand red, Thailand
pink, Thailand yellow, etc
Guava
Spicy guava , Ahmedabad guava, Raichur guava, Kolkata guava, 
Maharaja, miniature blue, etc
Other fruits
Custard apple, Arkasahan litchi, strawberry, pear, cherries, plum, papaya, miracle fruit, wood apple, orange and lime are some of the other plants

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru University BU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp