Bengaluru's new Police Commissioner Alok Kumar takes oath

By Express News Service

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city on Monday.

Outgoing police commissioner T Suneel Kumar formally exchanged the baton with Alok Kumar, handing over the charge to him.

Speaking to reporters later, Suneel Kumar thanked the city police for their complete cooperation during his two-year stint in the city. "During my tenure, there were some challenges including ensuring peaceful Vidhana Sabha and Lok Sabha general elections, funeral procession of actor and politician Ambareesh and others. Our men handled all the situations really well," he said.

Alok Kumar, who assumed charge, thanked the government for posting him as the city police chief and said he will do the required job as per the instructions of his seniors and government.