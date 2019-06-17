Brush up your artistic creativity at The Hobby Place in Bengaluru

Nisha Jain By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Creativity has a new address at The Hobby Place, Langford Gardens.

Founded in Mysuru in 2013, the creative studio launched its first centre in Bengaluru on June 15. The Hobby Place is where one can indulge in painting, pottery, theatre, book clubs and other activities under one roof.

“The vision is to create a space where individuals and families can come together, to create, learn and have fun. It’s about finding the inner creativity in you. The idea of art is not confined to being an artist, it’s about letting yourself be the kind of artist you have within you.” said founder Savitha Ranga at the launch.

The chief guest for the event, actor Ramesh Aravind, spoke about the need to have such creative spaces. “The kind of difference it makes to one’s life cannot be understated. It helps you find meaning, as most people now are running on a work treadmill. One must have interests outside their profession, which is important for the soul,” he said.

Aravind further illustrated how one could adopt the concept of Ikigai to discover their passion. “Ikigai asks one to answer four questions. First, what are you passionate about? Secondly, are you good at it? Third, will the market pay for it? And lastly, does the world need it? The common point where the four meet is called the ikigai point, which a few of us have got, thankfully. All of us are struggling to get to that point. That could be used to find out where your creative expression lies,” he concluded.

Soumya Raghav, a homemaker, has been associated with The Hobby Place since its inception in Mysuru.

“In the midst of a busy lifestyle, we’re losing touch with the traditional art forms of our culture. This is an initiative that will revive interest in them,” she said.

Kinnala artist Kishore Chitragar showcased a range of traditional handicrafts at the event.

He said, “I think it’s important to carry forward this tradition and pass it on to the next generation. That’s how our art will survive.”