Home Cities Bengaluru

Grievances for dak adalat must be sent by June 19

A dak adalat willl be held on June 25 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Channapatna for redressing public grievances.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dak adalat willl be held on June 25 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Channapatna for redressing public grievances. Grievances from customers need to be sent to the department by June 19.

According to an official release, the grievances need to be addressed to the Assistant Director (II), Office of The Postmaster General, Bengaluru Headquarter region, Bengaluru-560001.

They can be sent by e-mail to tech.karbg@indiapost.gov.in.

The grievances need to be brief with specific details on relevant facts and figures along with complete contact details, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Dak Adalat Redressal of public grievances

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp