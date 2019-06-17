Grievances for dak adalat must be sent by June 19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dak adalat willl be held on June 25 at the office of the Superintendent of Post Offices in Channapatna for redressing public grievances. Grievances from customers need to be sent to the department by June 19.

According to an official release, the grievances need to be addressed to the Assistant Director (II), Office of The Postmaster General, Bengaluru Headquarter region, Bengaluru-560001.

They can be sent by e-mail to tech.karbg@indiapost.gov.in.

The grievances need to be brief with specific details on relevant facts and figures along with complete contact details, the release added.