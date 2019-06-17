In a first, Bengaluru Development Authority to build four bedroom houses

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) ambitious Hunnigere villa project has received environmental clearance recently, paving the way for construction work to begin here.

This will be the first BDA project to build houses with four bedrooms.

Located between Magadi Road and Tumkuru Road, a total of 320 villas, both 3BHK and 4BHK ones, are planned by the BDA in this housing project. In addition, 320 1BHK regular flats will also come up.

“The tenders had been called for last year and the agency to execute the work too had been finalised. We had only been waiting for the clearance certificate from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. Since it has also come through recently, we can go ahead with the construction work,” a senior official in the Housing Section told The New Indian Express.

“A club house and swimming pool are among the modern amenities planned in the project,” he added.

“We have received tremendous response for the Hunnigere project even before the work has commenced. Nearly 200 potential buyers have expressed keen interest in purchasing the villas here,” another official said.

In contrast to average sales for its regular housing projects, BDA villas are sought after as they are independent houses and are spacious.

Similar houses built by private builders would sell for exorbitant rates, the official claimed. BDA houses are generally available at a rate that is 40% lesser than that sold by private builders.

Asked about the pricing at Hunnigere, the official said, “We are still working on it. We may finalise it within three to four months. It would be a reasonable rate and is likely to be higher than that at Alur.” A 3BHK villa at Arlur costs around Rs 50 lakh.

The easy connectivity to Tumkuru Road as well as Magadi Road would be a big plus point for the Hunnigere project, he added.