Not so saree: 1,000 women take part to promote fitness in Bengaluru

The aim was to bridge the gap between their social obligations and personal need for fitness and self-empowerment.

17th June 2019

Women taking part at The Saree Run event in Jayanagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fourth edition of ‘The Saree Run’ was organised by the Jayanagar Jaguars (JJ) on Sunday to create awareness and encourage women to break the stigma over traditional attire and fitness.

“The idea was to encourage women to take up running and show that one could do it while wearing a saree.

By doing so, they take charge of their health while overcoming any social restriction they have in terms of clothing,” said Pramod Despande, coach and mentor at JJ.

“There were over 1,000 participants across age groups. This year, we saw increased participation. People from different parts of the city came together and the men from JJ were active volunteers, lending their support at various levels,” said Darshan Jain, a member of the organising committee.

“This was my first saree run and a positive experience. It was great to see women come together to celebrate fitness, while having their own unique style of draping it,” gushes Meena Kolla, an entrepreneur.

“Here, one is not bound to wear different sportswear, instead, we could freely participate in sarees,” said Uma Murthy, a 64-year-old homemaker.

