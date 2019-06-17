Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Operation Thunder’ to crackdown on sale of black tickets in South Western Railway Zone

Six touts were arrested during ‘Operation Thunder’ and a total of Rs 4,39,477 was seized, said an official release from SWR.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force on Thursday launched a mega drive against touts across various cities falling under the South Western Railway Zone simultaneously for selling railway tickets in black.

The owners of these offices were arrested: Ramakrishna Tours and Travels in Bengaluru; Ambika Electrical and Hardware Shop in Periyapatna and Mysuru; Manu Tours and Travels in Bengaluru; Meeanxi I-way Internet in Belagavi; apart from two touts who were individually selling tickets at Yeswanthpur and Haveri.  

“They all used their personal IDs to book e-tickets and sold them at a higher price to outsiders,” the release said. A total of 321 tickets, including e-tickets were seized, said the release.

Computer accessories and cash were also seized. Six cases have been booked against the touts under Section 143 of the Railway Act. This is part of a crackdown against touts across the country, the release added.

