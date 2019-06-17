Home Cities Bengaluru

Three workers killed after iron rods collapse at BWSSB construction site

The workers are mostly from West Bengal and had begun work around 10 am and the rods came crashing down.

Rescue operation underway after a scaffolding collapsed of an under construction water treatment plant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB in Bengaluru on 17 June 2019. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three workers were killed on the spot after centering iron rods of an under construction gas production dome, which was for a Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water treatment plant, collapsed early Monday morning. The incident happened in Nagawara opposite Lumbini Gardens around 11.15 am.

Six injured workers are admitted in the ICU.

Fire officials, NDRF and SDRF teams who rushed to the spot managed to rescue around 23 labourers working there. Three of them couldn’t be saved, including the site engineer.

Amruthahalli Police is on the spot investigating and said that contractors' negligence could be the reason behind the accident. An FIR is yet to be registered.

Speaking to media, Chairman of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Tushar Girinath said, “The workers are mostly from West Bengal and began work around 10 am and the rods came crashing down. There were around 30 of them." 

Action will be taken against BWSSB officials too, he added.

State RDPR Minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

There are more than 25 under construction Sewerage Treatment Plants and this dome was collecting silt which would later be converted into gas.

It is a Rs 360 crore project and was expected to be ready by 2020. 

(With online desk inputs)

