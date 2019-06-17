Home Cities Bengaluru

Up to 100 citizens join hands to transform Bengaluru's Sandal Soap Metro station

Realising the potential of such spaces, Brigade Group, as a part of its CSR activity, collaborated with The Ugly Indian (TUI) to spruce up one of Bengaluru’s prominent landmarks.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:07 AM

Almost 100 citizens participated in the cleaning and painting works on June 15 near Sandal Soap metro station, Yeshwanthpur.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many times have you passed by a badly defaced public compound wall or a flyover and wished you could scrape the mess clean from its surface?

How many times have you wished these ugly faces of our urban spaces could be cleaned up and converted into clean public resting zones?

Realising the dire need as well as the potential of such spaces, Brigade Group, as a part of its CSR activity, collaborated with The Ugly Indian (TUI) to spruce up one of Bengaluru’s prominent landmarks, the Sandal Soap Metro station.

The Metro walls standing defaced with multiple posters, dirt and much more, are being scraped, cleaned and painted by around 100 citizens along with a large band of volunteers. The initiative started on June 15.

The event began at 8 am with the assembly of volunteers, which consisted of over 100 company employees along with hundreds of citizens from in and around the area. The TUI team guided the volunteers in cleaning, designing and painting. “A few hundred would have worked on it till now, it is a loosely knit volunteer base. So, we do not keep track of the exact number,” a TUI team member said. The cleaning and painting work will carry on for another two weeks.

Bengaluru metro station

