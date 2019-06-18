Home Cities Bengaluru

14-yr-old Bengaluru girl plans to organise dance festival to pay for poor students' college education

Through Nrityotsava, Pari Goenka also aims to help children from underprivileged families showcase their talent.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pari Goenka conducting dance lessons at Colours of Life

By  Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Being a passionate dancer, Pari Goenka, a Class 10 student of Mallya Aditi International School in Yelahanka, converts her passion into a social cause through Nrityotsava, a dance showcase by children scheduled on July 5 at Adarangamandira Auditorium, Kumbaragundi. Nrityotsava is being organised under ‘Revisiting Dance’, a social initiative by Goenka that focuses on reviving ancient Indian dance forms.

“It is sad that many of our traditional art forms are not getting enough support and the current generation knows little about them. We should know how deeply these art forms like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi etc are rooted in our culture. I am doing my best to preserve them,” said Pari. The event will feature folk dance forms like Ghumar by children who are also guided by various classical dance gurus.

Under Revisiting Dance, Goenka also aims to help children from underprivileged families showcase their talent. “For the last few years, I’ve been associated with Colours of Life, an NGO which provides shelter and education to 150 children of migrant workers from in and around the city. I conduct free dance classes for these children. In Nrityotsava, we will present the performance of six children,” Goenka added. 

Nandhini Mutha, a Class-8 student of Hebbal Government School and one of the performers in Nrityotsava, says, “For six months, we have been learning dance under Pari akka. We are excited to perform on stage with glittering costumes and makeup.” 

The revenue from Nrityotsava will be used to facilitate free college education for poor students from government schools for their secure t future. “As an artiste, I believe that my skills should benefit this society. Through Nrityotsava, I’m trying to do that. If a few children get good education through my dance, it makes me happy,” Goenka added.

