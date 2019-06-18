Home Cities Bengaluru

4 die after bus crashes into autorickshaw

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three of a family and a child were killed on the spot after a speeding bus crashed into their autorickshaw at Vishwanathapura near Devanahalli in the early hours on Monday. Eight others, who were also sitting in the overcrowded autorickshaw, were injured in the accident.

The deceased are Hasina Taj (29), her daughters Saniya (12), Shazia (14) and the auto driver’s daughter Zoya (6). All are residents of Giddappanahalli.  

A police officer said that the incident occurred around 5.30 am when the family was returning to their native place. While passing Vishwanatahapura, a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the auto, the force of which tossed it in the air. Four of them including kids were killed on the spot, while the others sustained injuries. The police said that the auto was overloaded as the driver Yarab supposed to allow only three people, but instead carried 12.

