Home Cities Bengaluru

A tea break saved him, but his colleagues were not so lucky

He was trapped for almost an hour when NDRF teams arrived, rescued him with minor injuries

Published: 18th June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A rescue operation underway after the scaffolding collapsed at an under-construction water treatment plant of BWSSB in Bengaluru on Monday. As many as 600 workers were at the site where a gas production dome was being constructed | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was around 11.15 am, Gaurav Kumar was looking forward to his steaming cup of tea and making his way out of the construction site where he was working, when there was a deafening sound. Metal rods rained down on Gaurav, burying him.

One of the injured who was rescued
by the NDRF team | express

One of the metal scaffolds had come loose, triggering a massive collapse of hundreds of metal rods which came crashing down on at least 30-odd workers constructing a gas production dome at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water treatment plant, off Nagawara Main Road.

A total of about 600 workers were at the site, spread over 10 acres, where another 24 such domes were being constructed. A routine day at work had turned into a disaster. Gaurav was trapped for almost an hour when teams of the national and state disaster response teams arrived at the scene, and pulled him out with only minor injuries.

“I was walking out for a tea break, and the next moment there was a huge sound. Before I could realise what was happening, I was trapped under the metal rods. And debris. I kept screaming to get attention so I could be pulled out in time. Worse, I noticed two lifeless bodies and thought I too would meet the same fate,” said Gaurav, from West Bengal.  

“It was my sheer luck that I was at the edge of the site, and escaped with minor injuries. Had I been a little slower, God knows what would have happened to me!” he added.  

Three of his colleagues died in the tragedy, while six others have been admitted to hospital. At least 23 workers removed from under the metal scaffolds with minor injuries.

Mazber Shaikh, also from West Bengal, said, “There are more than 600 workers at the site which is more than 10 acres. We stay in sheds here and most of us are from West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I rushed to the spot after hearing the collapse, and we used our tools and machinery to lift the metal scaffolds to rescue the workers.”

Santosh Kumar, team commander from NDRF, said: “We got a call at 12:15pm and reached immediately to pull out some of the survivors who were trapped. The NDRF and Fire department worked in coordination to aid the trapped labourers escape. We used canine (dog) search to thoroughly sweep the site for any more casualties possibly under the debris. No one was reported missing after a count was taken.”

5L compensation for kin of dead

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the three dead workers, and the compensation will be given by the contractor (Enviro Control Associates India Pvt Ltd) and BWSSB, who are responsible for the accident. Lack of safety measures has been blamed for the accident, according to the police and fire & emergency personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp