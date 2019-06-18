Home Cities Bengaluru

Bizman says IMA founder hasn’t cleared D45L dues

Meanwhile, SIT officials, who are probing the case, continued search operations at  houses belonging to relatives of Khan, on Monday.

Investors of IMA Jewels in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru | pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pharmaceutical businessman has lodged a complaint against IMAF Healthcare — run by IMA’s founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan — accusing them of not clearing bills to the tune of Rs 45 lakh. Jayanth Mehta, a businessman, is still waiting to be paid as Khan has already fled the country. According to the complaint, Mehta used to supply medicines to IMAF Healthcare, located on Lady Curzon Road in Shivajinagar, since July 2018.

“The pending amount used to be cleared by the 7th of every month. However, since April, they haven’t paid us and the dues amount to D45 lakh,” the complaint stated. Commercial Street police have registered an FIR against Khan and three others.

